Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after buying an additional 910,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,975,000 after purchasing an additional 46,318 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,833 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,603,000 after purchasing an additional 188,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,889 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $247.47 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,374.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.03.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. Company insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.78.

Constellation Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.