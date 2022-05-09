Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after acquiring an additional 910,709 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,144,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,031,000 after acquiring an additional 271,935 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.78.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $247.47 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.03.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -1,777.78%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

