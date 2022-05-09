Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $357.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $352.06 million to $363.87 million. Conn’s posted sales of $363.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). Conn’s had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conn’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

CONN stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. 3,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85. The company has a market cap of $358.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 30,962 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Conn’s by 85.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 115,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 53,112 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Conn’s by 4.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Conn’s by 11.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 59,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Conn’s by 25.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 510,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 104,261 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

