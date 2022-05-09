Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 7,545 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,545 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $14,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Junto Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 300.1% during the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,859,000 after buying an additional 266,723 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 75.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $11.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,894.60 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.20. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.56 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. Workday’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.34.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

