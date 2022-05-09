Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 59,128 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,128 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $12,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Newmont by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 610,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,887,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Newmont by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 151,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 162,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.46. 161,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,967,669. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.34.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $251,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,333. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

