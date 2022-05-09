Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 18,155 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,155 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in Walmart by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Walmart by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $150.50. 73,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,990,092. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.64. The firm has a market cap of $414.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

