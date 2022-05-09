Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 105,808 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,808 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Yum China worth $11,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Shares of YUMC stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,841. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.10.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

