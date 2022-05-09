Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,698 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 93,227 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.41% of BOX worth $15,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 25.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BOX by 3.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 123.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 980,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after buying an additional 540,914 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 37.7% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,755,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,557,000 after buying an additional 480,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in BOX by 22.5% in the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 217,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,180 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

BOX stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 36,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,202. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $33.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

