Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 354.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,373 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $720.25.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $1.90 on Monday, hitting $606.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,261. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $519.32 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $685.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $669.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.