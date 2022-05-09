Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $16.75 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 678.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,298 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $16,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE DEO traded down $2.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.04. 6,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.76. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $175.46 and a 1-year high of $223.14.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
