Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $10.78 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.08. 7,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,759. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.74. The firm has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.03%.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.41.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.