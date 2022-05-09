Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 300,632 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,632 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,325,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,951 shares of company stock worth $4,705,657. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $36.91. 109,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,822,584. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.