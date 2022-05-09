Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 63,000 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Canada Goose worth $12,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,707,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 58.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 9.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOS shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Canada Goose from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 26,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,418. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Canada Goose (Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.