Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €170.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($178.95) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ML has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($178.95) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($178.95) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($157.89) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($183.16) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($157.89) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €161.56 ($170.06).

Shares of EPA ML opened at €117.10 ($123.26) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €118.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €133.40. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of €106.95 ($112.58) and a 12-month high of €130.85 ($137.74).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

