Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 375,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,802,000 after acquiring an additional 281,073 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,951,000 after purchasing an additional 242,344 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,051,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,042,000 after buying an additional 237,170 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,521,000 after buying an additional 224,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1,904.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 145,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $69.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.82. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In related news, EVP John K. Handy sold 3,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $220,636.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,666 shares of company stock worth $1,051,669. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

