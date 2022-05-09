Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.32 and last traded at $20.23. 6,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 110,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.
In other news, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van bought 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allyson Katz Schlesinger purchased 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,067.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Columbia Financial by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 334.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.
Columbia Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBK)
Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
