Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.32 and last traded at $20.23. 6,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 110,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Columbia Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van bought 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allyson Katz Schlesinger purchased 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,067.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Columbia Financial by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 334.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

