Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $96.09

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $96.09 and last traded at $97.34, with a volume of 9219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.74.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.78.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion and a PE ratio of 7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.37. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.