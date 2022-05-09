Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,094,000 after purchasing an additional 111,608 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. 22.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.