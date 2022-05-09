CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.91

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.91 and last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 19207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNO shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.20.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 486.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,984,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793,528 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,348,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,741,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,233,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 262.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 693,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 502,261 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

