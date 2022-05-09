CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up about 2.2% of First Washington CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Washington CORP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $8.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.67. 74,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,047. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

