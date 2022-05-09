Clover Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50.08 Million (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $111.64 million and approximately $50.08 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 92.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00021957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00175049 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00172521 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.18 or 0.00579137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00145704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00035490 BTC.

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance (CLV) uses the hashing algorithm. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,975,397 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PoW/PoS coin that seems to be a scam. Clevernodes Much like masternodes, the objective of clevernodes will be to keep CLV off the market by rewarding big investors for “holding”. To run a clevernode you will need to have 25,000 (this number is still being discussed), this 25,000 will need to have been in your wallet for at least 2 weeks, you can think about it as a the clevernode minimum stake age. How will payments work? Payments relative to the past month will be made every 1st of next month. To be eligible for the payment you will need to, in the previous month have staked at least 25,000 CLV for at least 2 weeks. How much will be paid? Clevernode owners will receive the equivalent to triple the normal stake (9 * 3 = 27%/year) over the coins that staked for at least 2 weeks. With clevernodes we hope to increase Clevercoin's value while rewarding the investors that are supporting the project. If you have any suggestions/commentaries please tell us, this is the time to. EXAMPLE: Tom stakes 30,000 CLV for 3 weeks in July 2015. He will receive, in his wallet in August 1st, 675 CLV. “

Clover Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

