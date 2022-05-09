Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $226.50 million-$227.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.87 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $7.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.73. The company had a trading volume of 166,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,245. Cloudflare has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.57.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $4,959,717.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total value of $1,293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 599,294 shares of company stock worth $65,886,479. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,628,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 369,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,542,000 after acquiring an additional 61,988 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $2,043,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

