Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Cincinnati Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 62 consecutive years. Cincinnati Financial has a payout ratio of 48.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $5.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of CINF stock opened at $126.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.51 and a 200-day moving average of $123.37.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.