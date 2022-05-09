Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2,274.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,196,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 40.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 773.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,354.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,277.41 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,516.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,593.62.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,948.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

