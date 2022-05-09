China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CJJD stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CJJD. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50,928 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66,761 shares during the last quarter.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

