ChatCoin Hits One Day Volume of $5,755.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $475,399.28 and $5,755.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,877.63 or 0.99895939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00044286 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018747 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001308 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

