Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $230.15

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $230.15 and last traded at $230.97, with a volume of 3730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $241.96.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.88.
The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.
In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,481,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,358,000 after purchasing an additional 152,258 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,315,000 after purchasing an additional 149,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,509,000 after purchasing an additional 133,654 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)
