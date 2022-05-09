Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $230.15

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $230.15 and last traded at $230.97, with a volume of 3730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $241.96.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.88.

The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,481,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,358,000 after purchasing an additional 152,258 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,315,000 after purchasing an additional 149,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,509,000 after purchasing an additional 133,654 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

