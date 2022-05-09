ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.92

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 235230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.21.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.17.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.85 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $3,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,445,177.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403 in the last ninety days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Linse Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth $973,490,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,049,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,825 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,171,000 after acquiring an additional 516,124 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,485,000 after acquiring an additional 488,123 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

