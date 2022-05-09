Chain Bridge I’s (NASDAQ:CBRGU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 9th

Chain Bridge I’s (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 9th. Chain Bridge I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Chain Bridge I’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRGU opened at $10.10 on Monday. Chain Bridge I has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter worth about $1,511,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Towerview LLC bought a new position in Chain Bridge I in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,480,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chain Bridge I in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,105,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Chain Bridge I in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,021,000.

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

