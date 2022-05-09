Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Cerevel Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cerevel Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $25.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.75. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.12.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $4,059,250. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CERE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

