Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Century Casinos worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,579,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 5.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 21,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 7.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,473 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $10.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $307.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Century Casinos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23.

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CNTY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $84,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

