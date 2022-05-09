Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ CENT traded up $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $44.89. 51,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,801. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $84,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

