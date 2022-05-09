Celer Network Hits Market Capitalization of $184.69 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $184.69 million and $38.53 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celer Network has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,938.54 or 1.00018716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00098160 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,840,278,297 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.