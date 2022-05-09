Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Down to $1.32

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.25. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 3,750 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CZOO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cazoo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.97.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00.
About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
