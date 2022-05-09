Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,537 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 780.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CATY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,583. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.02. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

