Caspian Capital LP Invests $19 Million in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Caspian Capital LP bought a new position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,151,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,996,000. Par Pacific makes up 8.1% of Caspian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Caspian Capital LP owned approximately 1.91% of Par Pacific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in Par Pacific by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after purchasing an additional 910,000 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,230,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Par Pacific by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 223,958 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,309,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 197,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 69,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $599,251.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,224,049 shares of company stock valued at $17,839,014 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of PARR stock traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 925,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,347. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $803.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

