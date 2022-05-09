Carry (CRE) Trading Down 18% Over Last Week

Carry (CRE) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Carry has a market capitalization of $51.94 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Carry has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00055501 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013260 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

