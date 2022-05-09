Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,453 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 34.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,645 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.19.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $15.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

