Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Brokerages expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) will report $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.86.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded down $7.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,238. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.89. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $178.73 and a twelve month high of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,945,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,195,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,351,000 after acquiring an additional 393,682 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,875,000 after acquiring an additional 209,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

