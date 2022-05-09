Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.49

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 144271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Cardiol Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.46. The stock has a market cap of C$89.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.29.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.