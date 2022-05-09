CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

CapStar Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CapStar Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CapStar Financial to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $20.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSTR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on CapStar Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

