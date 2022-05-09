Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 37000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$22.79 million and a PE ratio of -9.32.

Get Canstar Resources alerts:

Canstar Resources Company Profile (CVE:ROX)

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Golden Baie project that comprises 62,275 hectares along the southeastern margin of the Dunnage tectonic zone, west of the Day Cove Thrust.

Further Reading

