Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($68.42) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($65.26) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($76.84) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($75.79) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($61.05) price target on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($85.26) price target on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cancom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €67.14 ($70.68).

Shares of COK stock opened at €36.14 ($38.04) on Thursday. Cancom has a 1-year low of €44.34 ($46.67) and a 1-year high of €64.82 ($68.23). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.10.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

