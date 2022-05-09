Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 145,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.07% of ImmunoGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 9.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 154,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

IMGN traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.99. 5,049,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,202. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $879.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.16. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $7.77.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The company had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on IMGN shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

