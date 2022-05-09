Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Reduces Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up approximately 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after acquiring an additional 430,899 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $148,522,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 913,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,386,000 after acquiring an additional 268,563 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Public Storage by 124.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,669,000 after acquiring an additional 260,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Public Storage by 132.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 348,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,587,000 after acquiring an additional 198,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock traded down $23.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $313.69. 1,175,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $269.55 and a 1 year high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.15.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

