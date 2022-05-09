Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $880,000 Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after acquiring an additional 631,800 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 885,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,221,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after buying an additional 380,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 850,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,318,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $690.21.

Shares of CHTR traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $463.67. 2,426,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $410.33 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $603.23.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.74 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.