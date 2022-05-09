Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCXI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.36. 2,682,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.26. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.96.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 45.26% and a negative net margin of 514.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCXI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

