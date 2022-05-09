Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 183,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MFGP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 22,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 3,374.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 411,764 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 1,440.6% during the third quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 993,546 shares during the period. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

MFGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micro Focus International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NYSE:MFGP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.25. 602,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,698. Micro Focus International plc has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

About Micro Focus International (Get Rating)

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.