Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,578,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,915,000 after acquiring an additional 257,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,851,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,473,000 after acquiring an additional 263,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,388,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,314 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,920,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,795,000 after acquiring an additional 65,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,770,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,627,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of DRE traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.71. 2,391,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,674. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.92. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

