Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 122.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,002 shares during the period. Brinker International makes up 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 61,286 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,103 shares of company stock worth $1,757,955 over the last 90 days. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EAT stock traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.33. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $65.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.11). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

